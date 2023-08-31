Climate change may lead to 1 billion premature deaths over next century

New Delhi: Climate change induced by human activity is likely to be responsible for the premature death of about one billion people over the next century if global warming reaches two degrees Celsius, a study suggests.
The oil and gas industry is directly and indirectly responsible for over 40 per cent of carbon emissions — impacting the lives of billions of people, many living in the world’s most remote and low-resourced communities, the researchers said.
The study, published in the journal Energies, proposes aggressive energy policies that would enable immediate and substantive decreases to carbon emissions. It also recommends a heightened level of government, corporate and citizen action to accelerate the decarbonisation of the global economy, aiming to minimise the number of projected human deaths.
The researchers found the peer-reviewed literature on the human mortality costs of carbon emissions converged on the “1,000-ton rule,” which is an estimate that one future premature death is caused every time approximately 1,000 tons of fossil carbon are burned.
“If you take the scientific consensus of the 1,000-ton rule seriously, and run the numbers, anthropogenic global warming equates to a billion premature dead bodies over the next century. Obviously, we have to act. And we have to act fast,” said Joshua Pearce, a professor at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.
Pearce hopes by changing and challenging the language and metrics of global warming, more policymakers and industry leaders will better understand the hard truths about the world’s reliance on fossil fuels.
“As predictions of climate models become clearer, the harm we are doing to children and future generations can increasingly be attributed to our actions,” said Pearce.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When this direct correlation is recognised, greenhouse gas emissions liabilities can no longer be ignored, the researchers said.
The study found that to limit these enormous future liabilities and save many human lives, humanity needs to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible by following a more aggressive approach to energy efficiency and renewable energy.
“To be clear, predicting the future accurately is hard. The 1,000-ton rule is only an order of magnitude best estimate. The number of caused deaths will likely lie between a tenth of a person and 10 people per 1,000 tons. Regardless, the bottom line that we need to act fast is still crystal clear,” Pearce added.
ALSO READ | The Great Barrier Reef: Here’s what’s happening beyond the headlines
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Climate change may lead to 1 billion premature deaths over next century
- Assam: 6th Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 8
- Assam: Tinsukia DC office employee charged under POCSO Act, suspended
- NRL, IIT-G sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust
- Gig workers in India are exposed to highly polluted air, carcinogens: Study
- Nagaland first state in NE to start Aadhaar-linked birth registration