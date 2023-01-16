Guwahati: Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie of the sensational K-pop band BLACKPINK, celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday. She was the first member to join BLACKPINK, a popular Korean-pop group of female singers and rap artists.

BLACKPINK was launched by YG Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment agency. Since her debut in 2016, Jennie has gained a massive fan following across the globe.

The iconic rapper celebrated her birthday while on BLACKPINK’s world tour ‘Born Pink’. In Hong Kong, Jennie celebrated her birthday on stage while performing in front of a frenzied crowd of K-pop fans. According to reports, Jennie, along with the other members of BLACKPINK, will be travelling to Riyadh after the gig at Hong Kong.

Jennie is a household name among K-pop lovers around the world. On her Instagram account which displays over 70 million followers, Jennie shared photos of her birthday celebrations. She is dressed in a furry costume seated near a blue cake and surrounded by blue balloons.

BLACKPINK fans, who call themselves “blinks”, flooded her handle with messages wishing her happy birthday and sending their love.

