Important things tourists should know before visiting Abu Dhabi

The capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi, is renowned for its tourist destinations for families and cultural attractions. Abu Dhabi offers the perfect mix of experiences, from riding the fastest roller coaster in the world to drinking a gold cappuccino.

Before making travel arrangements to Abu Dhabi, think about the following:

You can travel to Abu Dhabi at any time of the year. Emirates Airlines booking helps you book your flight to the UAE. A trip to the Corniche beach to soak up some rays, a thrilling ride on the quickest roller coaster at Ferrari World, a sip of the gold cappuccino at the Emirates Palace, and a trip to Abu Dhabi’s archaeological and historical sites are all must-dos when in the city.

Its Climate

October through April are the ideal months to visit Abu Dhabi. The temperature is quite cool, ranging from 77 F (25 C) to 82 F due to the possibility of rain and wind (28 C). The humidity and heat can be intolerable from May to October. 104 °F (40 °C) is the highest temperature between June and September.

Dress Code

The visitors should choose comfortable clothing. Light apparel may be appropriate because of the temperature, but once inside shopping centres and hotels, you need to cover up. It is advised to wear clothing that covers the entire body, including the shoulders and knees, as this is a nation with an Islamic culture. Some mosques require women to cover their heads.

The Location

The biggest city in the area is Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi has 400 kilometres of coastline, 200 islands, and large areas of dunes and mountains. The eastern region of Abu Dhabi is served by Al-Ain City.

Restaurants and cuisine

The eateries in Abu Dhabi serve traditional Arabian food and international cuisine. Additionally, you can eat delicious food that holds the names of well-known international chefs. Numerous delicious flavours, including turmeric, dried fruit, cinnamon, saffron, limes, and nuts, are found in the local Arabian cuisine. The food gains an aroma and a lovely appearance as a result.

Some of the great Arabian dishes include the mezze platter, al Majboos, and al Madrooba. Baklava is a must-try sweet treat, and Arabian coffee is the ideal beverage to pair it with.

The Arabian Culture

Nomads were the first people to traverse the Arabian sands of Abu Dhabi to find pastures for their camels. It was only a destination for travellers before cities and buildings were built. For the nomadic tribes, Abu Dhabi’s main draw was the oasis.

Falaj irrigation systems, gradually developed, were used to grow date palms. About 50 years ago, Abu Dhabi started going through a revolution. Despite a sizable increase in economic growth, Abu Dhabi has maintained its customs and culture.

Some of the customs in Abu Dhabi are camel racing, falconry, and dhow sailing. Islam is the predominant religion in the Arab world, and as such, men and women dress modestly. Women wear an abaya, a full black gown with a head covering known as a sheyla, and men wear a kandura, a full white robe.

Visas for Abu Dhabi

Andorra, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), Brunei, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, San Marino, South Korea, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States of America (USA), and the Vatican City are among the nations whose citizens are eligible for visas on arrival. Any airport in the UAE can be reached by plane. Emirates Airlines booking allows travellers to book flights to all destinations in the UAE. This free 30-day visa helps you travel.

You can obtain a visa on arrival with a 90-day validity if you are from the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, or the Netherlands. Once the visa period has ended, all passport holders must apply for a paid visa.

