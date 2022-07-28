Indians love to play various card games, dice games, wheel games, or whatever – as long as it pays out cash prizes. The availability of numerous websites and apps to play these games makes this very easy. With a single click, anyone can gain access to all types of real money games.

If you’re new to real money gaming and you’re looking for the best games to play, this article is for you. We have highlighted the top popular real money games in India right now

Teen Patti

Also known locally as 3 Patti or Flush, this game is not just popular online but also at home and at social gatherings. The simple objective of the card game is to get a better hand than all other players at the table. You are declared the winner when other players fold their cards, leaving you as the last person standing.

There are many versions of Teen Patti games online today. Some are in video game formats while the most popular ones are hosted by real human dealers. Bet on Teen Patti and Live Teen Patti are considered some of the best Teen Patti real cash games currently.

Andar Bahar

Since the game started in Bangalore many years ago, it has grown to become very popular across the whole nation. It is loved for its easy rules and fast gameplay.

It is played by having cards dealt to two sides and the player will have to bet on which side they think will receive a card that matches with the joker card. If the guess is correct, you win the game round.

You can play Andar Bahar on several websites and apps today. There are different versions of the game online, including live dealers. You just have to select a version which interests you most.

Lucky 7

This is another simple card game where you can complete a round within a few seconds. You only have to bet on whether the dealer would deal a card higher than 7, lower than 7, or exactly 7. There can also be side bets where you guess the colour of the card or whether it will be an even or odd number.

32 Cards Live

32 Cards is a game inspired by Andar Bahar, so it is no surprise that it is loved by Indians. It was created by Ezugi, especially for Indians. The player’s goal in the game is to bet correctly on which of the 4 card hands will have the highest value.

