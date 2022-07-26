Online Casino In India - Games, Bonuses & Offers

Playing games at online casinos in India has become a hot trend these days. You’ll find hundreds of casino enthusiasts trying their luck on foreign-based casino sites. Not only these casinos are licensed but also offer a variety of casino games, welcome bonus offers of up to ₹100,000, and huge payouts. Well, that’s huge to ignore!

In this honest kick-off guide, we have got you covered with the best new casino sites accepting Indian Rupees. To save your time & effort, our team has spent hours reviewing and testing these legit sites for IN players.

Trust us, online gambling on safe and legit casinos is fun and safe. These casinos won’t give you even a single reason to not bet on your favorite games.

So without much further ado, let’s explore this detailed article!

The Best Online Casino India Bonus Offers for 2022:

Although there are many fraudulent sites online, with our thorough research & analysis we have managed to list the top 10 online casinos for Indian players. We assure you won’t regret placing real money bets on your favorite games.

How can we forget about the ease to pay via Indian payment methods like Paytm/UPI/G-Pay and Credit/Debit cards? Now, quickly walk through the casino sites featuring the best casino bonuses

1XBET: Welcome bonus of up to ₹1,25,000 +150 FREE SPINS. Jeetwin: 100% SLOT BONUS UPTO ₹20,000 Lucky Spin: 100% Welcome BONUS UPTO ₹20,000

How to Sign-up at online casinos?

The registration/sign-up process is quite easy as compared to finalizing the casino you want to bet on. It won’t take more than 5 minutes. Most of the sites follow the same procedure, so it will be easier for you to log in if you already know the whole process. All you need to do to play your favorite games are:

Click on the register/sign-up bottom at the top right corner.

Enter the required details.(Name/ phone/ e-mail etc.)

Click to Confirm.

Activate your account via the link sent to your email/phone.

Make an initial deposit to play real money games.

Claim your welcome bonus.

Now, play & win your favorite game.

Well, that’s it! After you have successfully sign-in, the casinos offer a variety of welcome bonus offers to new players. Read the next section to find out the various bonus offers you’ll be rewarded by the online casino in India.

Different Online Casino Bonuses:

Once you have logged in, the casino will make sure to keep you entertained for long hours. Trust us, the attractive and irresistible bonus offers won’t let you leave the site easily.

But there is something that’s associated with a bonus and every casino player should know before claiming the bonus. And, that is Wagering Requirement!

Remember Bigger is not always better! Nothing for free on casino sites. Even if you win, you have to wager the amount for a specific number of times mentioned by a particular casino.

Each casino bonus comes with terms and conditions and has low or high wagering requirements ranging from 10X to 50X. Make sure to understand what this means before you blindly click to claim any random bonus offer.

So, What is Wagering Requirement?

The wagering requirement also called the rollover requirement is the condition casino imposes on the casino players to withdraw the winning payouts from their casino account. And, that varies from one casino to another.

Higher the wagering requirement, the higher the amount of bet you need to put on to cash out your winning.

Whereas a low wagering requirement means lower the time you need to put your stakes at.

So, always pick a casino that offers low wagering requirements and easily approves your withdrawal requirement.

Moving on, it’s time to discuss the various types of online casino bonuses that you’ll be offered at online casino:

Sign-up Bonus

It is also called the welcome bonus and is meant for gaming purposes only. That means you can’t credit out the money won using the welcome bonus money. This bonus aims to encourage and motivate the players to take real money action.

First Deposit Bonus

You’ll easily find this bonus on almost every casino site. you may get up to 100% first deposit bonus up to INR10,000 or more. To claim t this bonus, you need to fulfill the minimum deposit requirement of the casino.

For example, if you deposited INR 500, the casino will credit an additional INR500 to your account. That means you have double the chance of playing and winning the games.

No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonus is rarest of all other types of bonuses. As the name reveals, you don’t need to make any deposit to claim this bonus. This bonus is cashable but has high wagering requirements.

Reload Bonus

Almost similar to the first deposit bonus, but is meant for existing customers who have logged in after a certain interval. The casino adds a specific %age of your deposit bonus to the tour casino account.

Free Bet Bonus

The most exciting bonus offer that you can use to play selected casino games only. Luckily, if you win, you can use the money to play other casino games. Both the new and existing users can take the leverage of rewards like free bets.

Scratch cards/ Free Spins

You’ll get the opportunity to scratch the card and rotate the wheel many times throughout your journey to the casino. Usually, free spins are applicable on slot machines.

Most popular online casino games you must try:

A variety of Indian traditional and International online casino games are available at different casino sites. Some of them are 100% luck-based while other tests your skills also. But no matter how strategic and skilled you are, luck plays the most crucial role when gambling online or offline.

Don’t you agree?

And, if you think you are one of those lucky ones, then trust us no one can stop you from winning. One of the major benefits is you can choose to play casino games using RNG(random number generation) technology or with a live dealer for a more realistic casino experience.

Check below the list of some popular casino games that you must play at least once. Besides this, you can also try the different variants of these games.

Online Roulette

No casino is complete without a classic casino wheel game. Online Roulette is a 100% luck-based game where the dealer throws the ball on the rotating wheel. All you need to do is predict the number where the ball will land. If your prediction came out true, the casino credits the winning payout in your account.

Online Blackjack

Blackjack is among the few classic card games where winning depends more on your strategies, and skills than luck. Well, that’s a fair chance for the potential casino players who are smart ad can earn a lot using their knowledge. A single blackjack table can accommodate up to 7

Online Baccarat

Baccarat is also referred to as a Player-Banker game. It is one of the easiest card games that can help you earn huge payouts. Baccarat is a 100% game of chance and doesn’t require any special skills. You have to predict and bet on either banker’s hand or the player’s hand.

Online Poker

Poker is one of the most complex and skillful casino games. The winning depends on how strongly can you memorize the hand rankings. 5-cards are dealt with each player on the table and the one with the highest hand ranking takes the pot money.

Craps

A unique dice game where players have to bet on the outcome of pair of dice. You have to have expertise in the slang used in this game. Players are allowed to bet against the bank or each other.

Indian Traditional Casino games:

Teen Patti

3-Patti is the Indian version of the popular Poker game. The only difference is instead of 5 cards, 3 cards are delta with each player. The only aim is to get the highest

Card ranking to win the pot money.

Andar Bahar

Also called Katti; Andar Bahar is a simple card game where you have to bet on either Andar(Inside) or Bahar(Card). No trick can make you win this game. The huge payout of 15:1 easily convinces the player to bet on this game.

Online Casino Indian Payment Methods:

As we already told you earlier, you can easily make deposits and withdraw money from your online casino accounts. All that matters is the choice of your casino. It’s safe and legal to transfer and receive money online through hassle-free payment methods.

All the available deposit and withdrawal options use SSL encryption technology to approve online transactions. So be assured about your safety and privacy. No third-party hackers or fraudulent can steal your banking details or personal information.

Here is the list of some most popular Indian payment methods that you can choose to pay or receive online:

Paytm

BHIM/UPI

G-pay

Phone Pe

Credit/Debit Cards

Master Card

VISA

Astro Pay

Neteller

Eco-Voucher

Skrill

Cryptocurrency, and many others

Experts tip: According to the veteran casino players always chose the same deposit and withdrawal methods, if they want quick withdrawals.

Why you should prefer playing at online casinos?

They are reliable, legal, safe, and licensed by offshore authorities such as Malta (MGA), The UKGC, Curacao, and others. A variety of online casino games from International to Indian traditional with huge payouts. The generous bonus offers, great odds for new and existing players. Opportunity to participate in online poker tournaments/ sports events/ virtual games. Live betting facility and leverage to place bets with unique live betting features.

Wrapping up!

So, now you know how to play, where to play, and which popular casino games to play? So, you can earn huge profits and payouts. The ease to pay via e-wallets and a wide variety of games is the major reason why Indian players prefer to play at foreign-based casino sites. Without bonuses, there is no fun in playing at online casino sites. And, trust us, you‘ll get a bounty of them at popular and reputed casino sites.

All you need is to make sure to choose the legit and safe casino for an authentic gaming experience. Or, the other and more convenient option is to download the apps available on your App store/Google Play store. We wish you a safe and ultimate gambling experience!

