India records 20 fresh Covid cases, active caseload declines to 1,420

New Delhi: India has recorded 20 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,420, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,31,913, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.
With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,94,619, the data showed.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,61,286 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.
