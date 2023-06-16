New Delhi: India has recorded 96 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases has decreased to 2,017, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 5,31,893, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, the country’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,93,282, the ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, it added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,59,372 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

