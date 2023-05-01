India reports 4,282 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi: India on Monday reported 4,282 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671)

The active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also read | Arunachal: SIFF rejects proposal of 10,000 MW dam over Siang River

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









