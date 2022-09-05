Bengal reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Kolkata: West Bengal logged 181 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 21,07,888, a health department bulletin said.
One death was reported during the day, which took the toll to 21,473.
As 278 persons recuperated from the infection since Saturday, the total number of people having recovered from the disease went up to 20,84,245.
Altogether 2,63,22,841 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 7,849 since Saturday.
The positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent.
Bengal, as of Sunday, has 2,170 active cases.
As many as 43,252 people were vaccinated during the day.
