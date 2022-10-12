BTS’s Jimin turns 28 today! Fans across the globe have started early ‘Jimtober’ celebrations in honour of Jimin’s birthday on 13 October.

Jimin. The best dancer in the group, with the cutest smile and most adorable laugh. He’s also known for being one of the best vocalists and having a great variety of vocal tones with his voice. But he also has his own charm that no one else can replicate as well. Let’s go back to some of the cutest or funniest moments that have happened to him, so you can have a great time remembering them too!

Cute and funny moments that will melt your heart

From his adorable aegyo to his hilarious antics, Jimin always knows how to make us smile.

In celebration of Jimin’s birthday, here are 10 of the cutest and funniest moments that will melt your heart!

One of our favorite cute Jimin moments is when he tried to do a cover of BTS’ “Dope” but ended up just making funny faces and laughing at himself. It was so adorable and just made us love him even more. Another great moment was when he fell asleep during one of their concerts. He was just so tired from all the performing that he couldn’t keep his eyes open any longer! When he serenaded us with his impromptu cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Every single time he does the heart sign with his hands His adorable aegyo (Korean for cute antics/behavior) always makes our day His hilarious reactions to things that happen on stage That time he playfully hit Suga on the head during a broadcast When he couldn’t contain his excitement at meeting Will Smith His beautiful and emotional rendition of “Serendipity” The way he always looks at ARMYs with so much love

But it’s not just his cute moments that we love, but also his funny ones. Like the time he accidentally hit Suga in the face with a pillow, or when he started dancing to “Gangnam Style” instead of their own song.

We could go on forever about how much we love Jimin, but we’ll just say happy birthday and hope you have a great day!

How BTS members celebrated Jimin’s birthday in previous years?

Bts members have celebrated Jimin’s birthday in some pretty special ways over the years.

In 2015, they held a surprise party for him complete with a custom cake and presents. The following year, they took him out for a meal at a restaurant and then to watch a movie.

In 2017, they gifted him with a new car and held another surprise party for him.

This year, it looks like they’ll be celebrating Jimin’s birthday in style yet again!

Did you know that he almost didn’t make it into BTS?

It’s hard to believe that Jimin, one of the most talented dancers in K-pop, almost didn’t make it into BTS. According to BangtanTV, he was told by the group’s dance instructors that he wasn’t a good enough dancer. But Jimin persevered and eventually became one of the most important members of BTS.

Jimin’s birthday is on October 13th, and it’s always a special day for ARMYs around the world. Even though he may not have been the best dancer at first, Jimin has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with. He always puts on an amazing show for fans, and his birthday is always a special occasion. So let’s all celebrate Jimin today, and thank him for everything he’s done for us!

When and how did he join BTS?

BABY J was born on 13 October 1995, in Busan, South Korea. He is the oldest of three children. Jimin’s father worked as a musician while his mother was a housewife. Jimin’s family struggled financially after his father’s death when Jimin was only 10 years old. In order to help support his family, Jimin began working part-time jobs when he was 12 years old.

Jimin always had a passion for music and dance. When he was in high school, he watched a TV performance by the group Big Bang and decided that he wanted to pursue a career in music. After graduation, Jimin auditioned for various entertainment companies but was ultimately rejected. Undeterred, he continued to pursue his dream and eventually auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment in 2013.

BTS Member Jimin impressed the judges with his dancing abilities and was selected to be a part of BTS, then known as Bangtan Boys. The group made their debut in June 2013 with the single “No More Dream”. Since then, BTS has released several albums and singles that have topped charts all over the world. Jimin has become one of the most popular members of the group thanks to his incredible dancing skills, charming personality, and good looks.

Some fans have started trending #HappyJiminDay on social media, while others have been busy making birthday collages and other fan projects.

Jimin’s upcoming solo

The latest photos of Mochi with The Arcades have only added to the speculation surrounding his solo debut album PJM1 and BTS Army is certain that it will be a ‘game changer’

The Arcades is a new project that Jimin has been working on, and it’s rumored to be his solo debut album. The photos that were released with the announcement of The Arcades have only added to the speculation.

From the looks of it, The Arcades seem to be a big part of Jimin’s solo debut album and fans are theorizing that they might have even produced some of the tracks. If this is true, then we can expect nothing but greatness from PJM1! Not to mention, the fact that Jimin has been working on this album for over a year now only adds to the excitement. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us!

