Guwahati: The District Commissionerate of Police of Guwahati on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to ensure peace and harmony in and around the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate after reports of holding protests and mass agitation surfaced, an official statement said.
The official notice mentioned that the assembly of more than 5 persons and processions and shouting slogans in the entire Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, covering three Police Districts of Police Commissionerate of Police is prohibited.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn) Imdad Ali, in the official notice, said, “Whereas it has been made to appear to me that some specified and unspecified persons or group of persons or organizations are likely to disturb normal functioning of offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in any part of the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati and it is apprehended that such groups of persons or organizations/associations are planning to carry out agitation/demonstrations/shouting of slogans in any part of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.”
“This may cause a breach of peace and public order and create disturbance of peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in above mentioned area,” Ali added in the official notice.
The order has been in effect from May 20 and shall be in force until further notice by the authority concerned.
