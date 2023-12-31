Assam scientists develop Ibuprofen with cutting-edge membrane technique

Guwahati: In a groundbreaking advancement in drug development, scientists at the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, have unveiled a cutting-edge membrane separation technique that aims to refine the formulation of medicines, specifically focusing on ibuprofen, a widely used pain-relieving medication.

The team, Akhil Ranjan Borah, Monti Gogoi, Rajiv Goswami, and Alimpia Borah led by senior scientist Swapnali Hazarika from the Chemical Engineering Group and Centre for Petroleum Research, CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat have devised an electrospun membrane capable of effectively isolating the active isomer of ibuprofen. This breakthrough promises heightened safety and efficacy, allowing individuals to experience fewer side effects while necessitating lower doses.

“The heightened efficacy and safety associated with the effective part of the drug in biological processes have promoted an escalating demand and becoming more popular because it’s safer and works better in the human body. This is important for drugs like ibuprofen, which is a versatile nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug widely employed for its pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and fever-reducing properties. It is commonly used to alleviate mild to moderate pain, including headaches, dental pain, and muscle aches” says Swapnali Hazarika, corresponding author of the study which has been published in the Journal of Membrane Science.

The medicine contains two isomers and one isomer is effective, the other has side effects for humans. It is essential to separate one isomer from the original compound. “It’s very tough to separate by other methods. At present ibuprofen is synthesised which contains both the isomers. We have developed a novel membrane to separate the isomers of ibuprofen to make it possible to get a single isomer which is effective for the body with no side effects. It is a very important development for the health sector” Dr Swapnali says.

The separation of two versions of ibuprofen is necessary because both forms of ibuprofen exhibit distinct pharmacological activities. In the case of ibuprofen, one form known as S-ibuprofen is a pharmacologically active component responsible for the anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, while the other form that is R-Ibuprofen is essentially inactive which can lead to adverse effects and potential toxicity.

“The consumption of ibuprofen containing both forms, can potentially compromise therapeutic efficacy and elevate the risk of side effects. Separating the active part of ibuprofen is crucial for making it work better and be safer for people” the group members associated with the study said.

Scientists associated with the study said considerable efforts have been made to the development of sophisticated techniques for separating this type of mixture compounds, membrane separation is a promising and effective technology which acts as a selective barrier or thin layer of material that separates two phases and controls the passage of substances between them and providing advantages such as continuity, economy, environmental friendliness.

The scientists said this research introduces a new kind of membrane made of tiny fibers known as electrospun membrane which can be prepared by using high voltage electricity, that can separate the effective part of ibuprofen. This development is a big deal for the pharmaceutical industry because it brings several benefits that directly affect the health of the people.

“The membrane can make drugs safer and more effective, potentially allowing people to take lower doses and experience fewer side effects. The membrane is also good at separating the two forms of a mixture of drugs, which means that pharmaceutical companies can make drugs more efficiently and at a lower cost” they said.

“This could make advanced medical treatments more affordable for more people. The membrane-making process is also good for the environment, which is important for the pharmaceutical industry to be more sustainable” Dr Swapnali said.

