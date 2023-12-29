Efforts underway to empower women through water hyacinth skills in Kaziranga

Guwahati: A successful five-day workshop on water hyacinth crafts was recently conducted to create alternative livelihood opportunities for women. The initiative targeted those from marginalized communities in the Borunguri-Bongaon area surrounding the Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary within the renowned Kaziranga Tiger Reserve of Assam. The workshop witnessed overwhelming participation.

The workshop was organized by the biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, held in collaboration with the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authority, Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon Girls’ College, and the Laokhowa Burhachapori Conservation Society (LBCS). The International Rhino Foundation, a US-based conservation agency, extended support to the initiative. The primary goal of the initiative was to enhance the skill development of 25 participating women, providing them with alternative livelihood opportunities and reducing their dependence on forest resources, thus contributing to conservation efforts.

“Empowering communities! @aaranyak, in collaboration with LBCS and Forest Dept, hosts a Water Hyacinth Product Skill Training for EDCs of Laokhowa Bongaon and Barunguri Bongaon. Building skills, fostering sustainability!” tweeted Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on the microblogging platform X on December 26.

The empowerment of women through water hyacinth craft skills not only improves their livelihood but also aids conservation by transforming an invasive plant into marketable products. This sustainable approach fosters economic independence while creatively addressing environmental challenges through the judicious utilisation of resources, said a representative of Aaranyak.

The training program, which took place from December 25 to 29, was graced by SK Gupta, Range Officer of Dhaniya Range, R Gogoi, Range Officer of Gorajan Range of Laokhowa Burhachapori WLS, Smarajit Ozha of the Laokhowa-Burhachapori Conservation Society, senior Aaranyak official Arif Hussain, along with Bonojit Lalung and Abhijit Bordoloi, members of Bongaon and Borunguri EDC respectively.

The Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary is renowned for its diverse flora and fauna, encompassing grasslands, wetlands, and the Brahmaputra River. Serving as a habitat for the Greater one-horned rhinoceros, Royal Bengal Tiger, and various bird species, the sanctuary plays a pivotal role in biodiversity conservation.

