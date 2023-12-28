Numaligarh Refinery, NEIST ink pact to collaborate in research activities

Guwahati: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam, inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Wednesday to promote research and development.

NRL inked the pact with NEIST, a constituent unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in line with the Government of India’s emphasis on promoting Research & Development and NRL’s 10- year vision plan entailing a move to broader energy plays.

As per the MoA, a Research & Development centre, to be called “NRL-NEIST R&D Centre” or “NRDC” will be set up at the premise of NEIST, Jorhat, for taking up various research activities in emerging energy sectors for a long-term basis, with a collaborative effort of NRL and NEIST. NRL will support the R&D centre with financial contribution to the research projects.

The objectives of the collaboration would be to create state-of-art R&D, analytical and testing platform for the petroleum industry in order to develop sustainable solutions to the complex energy and environmental issues faced by oil and petroleum industry through continuous and collaborative R&D and explore new frontiers in technology for tapping unconventional reserves of energy.

It would also develop facilities for specialised testing of hydrocarbon, specialty chemicals, water samples, and so on, as well as specialised testing for civil, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and metallurgy.

The MoA was signed on behalf of NRL, by Nikunja Borthakur, Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs), and Dr G Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR-NEIST in the presence of Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, NRL and other senior officials of NRL & CSIR-NEIST.

