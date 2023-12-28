Numaligarh Refinery, NEIST ink pact to collaborate in research activities

Guwahati: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam, inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Wednesday to promote research and development.
NRL inked the pact with NEIST, a constituent unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in line with the Government of India’s emphasis on promoting Research & Development and NRL’s 10- year vision plan entailing a move to broader energy plays.
As per the MoA, a Research & Development centre, to be called “NRL-NEIST R&D Centre” or “NRDC” will be set up at the premise of NEIST, Jorhat, for taking up various research activities in emerging energy sectors for a long-term basis, with a collaborative effort of NRL and NEIST. NRL will support the R&D centre with financial contribution to the research projects.
The objectives of the collaboration would be to create state-of-art R&D, analytical and testing platform for the petroleum industry in order to develop sustainable solutions to the complex energy and environmental issues faced by oil and petroleum industry through continuous and collaborative R&D and explore new frontiers in technology for tapping unconventional reserves of energy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It would also develop facilities for specialised testing of hydrocarbon, specialty chemicals, water samples, and so on, as well as specialised testing for civil, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and metallurgy.
The MoA was signed on behalf of NRL, by Nikunja Borthakur, Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs), and Dr G Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR-NEIST in the presence of Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, NRL and other senior officials of NRL & CSIR-NEIST.
Also Read | Now, a low-cost sensor to detect formalin in fish
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Numaligarh Refinery, NEIST ink pact to collaborate in research activities
- Is the Gambling Industry Turning Towards a Downfall?
- ‘Xunali Xuta’: An elegy for the shattered dreams, hardships of weavers
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 28
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 28
- Meghalaya CM Sangma refutes govt’s plan to buy chopper