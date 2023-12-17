Guwahati: Boomitra, a leading soil carbon marketplace and 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, has partnered with the Tea Research Association (TRA), Tocklai, to revolutionise the tea industry in India.

This landmark agreement aims to introduce regenerative agriculture practices and offer carbon finance to the 1,100 plus organised sector tea gardens under the TRA and more than 200,000 small tea growers associated with the TRA, thereby fostering sustainable development in the Indian tea sector.

Boomitra is the leading international soil carbon marketplace powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits.

A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 150,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

“Regenerative Agriculture” describes farming and grazing practices that, among other benefits, reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity – resulting in both carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle.

The collaboration between TRA Tocklai and Boomitra signifies a major stride towards sustainable tea cultivation. Boomitra will leverage its expertise to assist TRA growers in adopting regenerative agriculture practices. This initiative is designed to enhance productivity, promote soil health, and contribute to carbon sequestration.

In addition to promoting regenerative agriculture guidance, Boomitra will enable tea growers associated with TRA to generate income through the sale of carbon credits. This innovative approach aligns with the global movement towards sustainable agriculture and provides a unique economic incentive for tea farmers to contribute to environmental conservation.

“We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed Tea Research Association to bring regenerative agriculture practices and carbon finance to tea growers in India. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and supporting farmers in mitigating climate change,” said Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra.

Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of the Tea Research Association, said the exclusive agreement with Boomitra marks a significant milestone for TRA Tocklai and the tea industry at large. “By integrating regenerative agriculture and carbon finance into our practices, we aim to create a more resilient and sustainable future for our tea growers” Phukan said.

The partnership underscores TRA and Boomitra’s joint commitment to environmental sustainability, economic empowerment for tea growers, and the advancement of regenerative agriculture practices in India.

The TRA has also signed an MoU with IIT Guwahati to explore research on value-added tea products, renewable energy, nanotechnology, agro-engineering technology and regenerative agriculture.

The MoU also talks about initiating new Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral programs at TRA Tocklai, initiation of internship programs for TRA and its members at IIT Guwahati, Faculty and research support of TRA Tocklai to IIT Guwahati for short duration, enabling TRA faculty and students for Masters and Doctoral programs at IITG and development of infrastructure development through collaborative projects at both institutions.

