Assam: Majuli police alerts VDP members on wildlife protection

Guwahati: Majuli, Assam’s River Island district, is celebrated for its rich biodiversity and culture. The local community plays a crucial role in preserving the diverse ecosystem, a natural haven for wildlife, including migratory birds and rhinos from Kaziranga National Park.
During a session with members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) held in the Police Reserve of Majuli district, Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Das emphasised the crucial role that VDP members could play in wildlife protection alongside fulfilling their designated duties.
The ‘Interaction and Field Gears Distribution’ programme, conducted recently in collaboration with biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, Majuli District Police, and Majuli Forest Division with support from Zoo Berlin, aimed to empower VDP members in their dual responsibilities.
SP Majuli commended Aaranyak for spearheading this initiative and expressed optimism about more such efforts in the future.
Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, senior scientist at Aaranyak, elaborated on the necessity of coexisting with wildlife, conflict mitigation techniques, and the behaviour of wild animals during his interaction with VDP members.
Bitul Chetia, Additional SP, Majuli, Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, a Senior Manager at Aaranyak, along with managers Dr. Alolika Sinha and Arif Hussain, and program coordinator Anjan Baruah engaged in discussions with VDP members on various topics.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the programme, VDP members shared local problems and issues they encounter, deeming the discussion fruitful for their future endeavours.
Field gear, crucial for their conservation duties, was distributed among VDP members, ensuring their comfort. Chargeable spotlights and raincoats were provided to 30 VDP members in the presence of dignitaries, and the field gears were supported by Zoo Berlin.
Deputy Forest Range Officer of Majuli Bandan Duori, along with forest personnel Nripen Bhuyan and Circle Organiser (CO), VDO of Majuli, were also present during the interaction programme.
Also Read | Assam: ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival to start from December 15
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Deforestation, illegal excavation concern Boko residents
- Nagaland college students demand scholarship before Christmas
- Assam: Majuli police alerts VDP members on wildlife protection
- Israelis and Palestinians warring over a homeland is far from unique
- Tripura: Expert intervention sought to resolve temple-mosque controversy
- Assam: ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival to start from December 15