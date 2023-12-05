146 participants from 20 countries join Asian Ranger Forum in Guwahati

Guwahati: The first Asian Ranger Forum (ARF) commenced at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, featuring a ceremony attended by the Forest Ministers of Assam and Maharashtra.
A total of 146 participants from 20 countries, including 35 women, are attending the global event from December 5 to 8, organised by the Assam Forest Department, Aaranyak, IRF, RFA, and URSA. 89 of the participants are active Rangers assigned to keep vigil over the planet’s various biodiversity-rich protected areas.
The event is being organised by the Assam Forest Department, the biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, the International Ranger Federation (IRF), the Ranger Federation of Asia (RFA), and the Universal Ranger Support Alliance (URSA), in collaboration with other NGO partners.
“It is really exciting to be part of the first-ever Asian Ranger Forum and to see the region’s Rangers coming together to strengthen networks, to hear about their challenges, and for Rangers to share ranger-led solutions to the multitude of challenges that Asia’s Rangers face,” said Chris Galliers, President of the International Ranger Federation.”
The ARF aims to enhance networks, address challenges, and share solutions among Asia’s rangers. The event includes honouring awardees and presenting conservation awards. The Guwahati Declaration, emphasising the vital role of rangers, will be announced, influencing the 2024 World Ranger Congress. The IRF recognises rangers as crucial planetary health professionals.
The URSA supports the professionalisation of the ranger workforce globally. The RFA addresses challenges faced by rangers in Asia, advocating for their welfare. The ARF’s objective is to create a declaration emphasising the significant role of rangers, promoting inclusivity, and offering strategies to empower Asian rangers. The Guwahati Declaration will contribute to the 2024 World Ranger Congress.
