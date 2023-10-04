Assam: Half marathon event to be held on Oct 29 in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh is set to host the inaugural Northeast Half Marathon at Bogibeel Bridge on October 29, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision for Northeast development.
Organised by N.F. Railway and Innovations India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, SAI, Assam Athletic Association, Assam Police, and Vikrun Foundation, this event aims to empower sportspersons and promote Dibrugarh’s Tea City identity.
The marathon was introduced during a curtain raiser press conference at the Railway Officer’s rest house in Dibrugarh. Minister Rameswar Teli, NFR’s Additional General Manager Yatendra Kumar, and Tinsukia’s Divisional Railway Manager Uttam Prakash offered insights into the event. Captain Rahul Bali, the event’s curator, discussed prize money and trophies.
The Northeast Half Marathon anticipates over 3,000 participants from around the world and offers prizes totaling Rs. 6.5 lakh, along with trophies, medals, and certificates. Beyond supporting athletes, the event showcases Dibrugarh’s attractions, including the Bogibeel Bridge, Jagannath Temple, and tea gardens, boosting tourism.
This marathon is part of a series across Northeast India, promoting sports and athletes. Registration is available at www.nehmdibrugarh.com, with event details on N.F. Railway’s social media platforms.
