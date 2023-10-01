Global Reach is going to organize its 3rd edition, Study Abroad Exhibition on October 13th at Hotel Lily, Guwahati.
The exhibition will see the participation of over 20 universities from Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore. Among these universities, many are included in the top 100 ranked world universities including the University of Melbourne, the University of Auckland, National University of Singapore, University of Derby, University of Plymouth amongst others. Entry to the exhibition is free of cost.
The students and the parents will have an opportunity to have a one-on-one discussion with the senior university officials about the admission process, scholarship availability, and accommodation facilities, amongst others. The students will also be able to discuss part-time work options with them.
Himangshu Kashyap, one of our students who visited our recent exhibition says “It was a good decision for me to attend the Global Reach Study Abroad Exhibition because I got to interact with some of the best universities in the world all in one place” Himangshu is currently doing his Masters at Trinity College Dublin.
Shreyanka Sharmah says “Study Abroad Exhibition provided me with a lot of clarity regarding my journey to pursue an education abroad. I am grateful to Global Reach for making the entire process simple and seamless.” She is currently pursuing her Bachelors at Australian National University.
The candidates will also have a chance to meet the financial institutions to help them understand how to finance their studies and meet English language Test providers and money remittance providers.
Over the last 32 years, Global Reach has counselled over four lakh students and has successfully placed over 60,000 students in various prestigious institutions in over 18 countries.
Global Reach Guwahati started in 2005 and in the last 18 years, it has helped over 6000 students to fulfil their dreams of studying abroad. Global Reach represents over 1100 universities across countries like the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, Thailand, and Malaysia and their services are free for students applying to these universities.
The exhibition will be open from 11 AM to 5 PM.
For any further details, contact 9864153811/9101290237
