Guwahati: To enhance safety and comfort for passengers, the North east Frontier Railways (NFR) Guwahati – Bikaner Express train which was converted into modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches and equipped with the-state-of-art features was flagged off on Saturday.

The coaches of train No. 15634/15633 (Guwahati – Bikaner Jn – Guwahati) weekly express was flagged off by Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries, Government of Assam.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Senior railway officials from Headquarter and division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The newly converted LHB train 15634 (Guwahati – Bikaner Jn) Express will depart from Guwahati every Saturday at 10:40 hours and train no. 15633 (Bikaner Jn – Guwahati) will depart from Bikaner Junction on Wednesdays with effect from October 4 at 10:40AM.

It will cover a distance of 2328 kms in 43 hours. Enroute, the train will run via Kamakhya, New BongaigaonJn, New Alipurduar Jn, New Jalpaiguri Jn, Katihar Jn, Mokama, Kanpur Central, Agra fort, Jaipur Jn, Degana Jn, Merta road.

The train will consist of 22 LHB Design Coaches, which includes 1 AC 2 tier, 5 AC 3 tier, 12 Sleeper, 1 Second Class and 1 Pantry Car apart from 2 Power Cars.

The LHB coaches have the advantages of being more spacious and comfortable with augmented passenger amenities for a hassle-free journey from safety point of view also.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Hydraulic shock absorber and improved suspension system of LHB coaches ensures greater riding comfort for the passengers compared to conventional rakes. Each coach has “Modular Interiors” that integrate lighting into the ceiling and luggage racks and wider windows. All LHB coaches are equipped with a Controlled Discharge Bathroom System and Bio-toilets, which are environmentally friendly as compared to ICF coaches.

Indian Railways has been continuously striving to provide a safer, faster and more comfortable travelling experience to the people of the North Eastern region, and the conversion of the Guwahati – Bikaner – Guwahati Express into a modern LHB rake will be an important step in this regard, an official said.

Also Read | NFR cancels, diverts, reschedule trains; Check details here

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









