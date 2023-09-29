Assam: Cooking contest held to foster indigenous cuisine, support local women

Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity organisation, recently organised a special cooking contest and awareness programme in Lebangkula, Joypore, Assam. This event, exclusively for local women, had two key goals: preserving indigenous cuisine and providing income opportunities for women affected by the human-elephant conflict (HEC).
17 women participated in the event, held on September 23, preparing a diverse array of healthy and nutritious local dishes. The culinary competition garnered the attention of more than 55 community members who were present to witness the proceedings.
The judging panel for the cooking contest consisted of Chayarani Mech from Jeypore Forest Range and Subhas Chandra Rabha from Aaranyak.
The event drew the participation of several notable individuals, including Rajib Gogoi, Manuj Gogoi, and Anganwadi workers from Tantipather – 2 / Lebangkula – 1, Dilip Gogoi, the President of Dehing Patkai Yuva Sangha, and Gubin Gogoi, the village head of Tanti Pather.
The event was coordinated by Aaranyak’s team working in eastern Assam as part of the human-elephant coexistence initiative of Aaranyak and British Asian Trust, in collaboration with Assam Forest Department, and with Darwin Initiative support.
