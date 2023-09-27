Assam's Kohora River Basin marks World Rivers Day with focus on sustainability

Kohora: This year’s World Rivers Day was commemorated by the local community and institutions in the Kohora River Basin of Assam, specifically Kaziranga Chitrakala Vidyalaya, Hatipathor Madir Parichalona Samiti, and the Department of Soil Conservation, Kohora, with a special emphasis on the sustainable management of the Kohora River, which plays a vital role in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape.
World Rivers Day, an annual event held on the fourth Sunday of September, was celebrated on September 24, with the aim of enhancing public awareness and promoting sustainable river management. The event took place in Hatipathor, Kohora, Karbi Anglong, featuring an art competition for students from various schools.
The event aimed to provide a platform for local Kohora River residents to share their experiences, discuss its future, and promote sustainable management. 35 community members actively took part in it.
The celebration kicked off with a morning river clean-up at the Kohora River in Hatipathor. Following that, participants gathered at the Soil Conservation Inspection Bungalow for a session led by Protik Borah. Swapan Nath, a local conservationist, outlined the event’s objectives and planned activities.
Based on long-term monitoring of water quality and discharge from 2018 to 2023, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak shared its findings and discussed the importance of the Kohora River and its watershed.
During the discussion, participants shared memories and observations about the Kohora River, including its history, water quality, fish diversity, and benefits. Dhrubo Jyoti Saha suggested notifying the SDO Civil about its current state and proposing a sustainable management plan. Ranjan Rajkhowa, Head Teacher of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, emphasised its cultural and economic significance and the importance of raising student awareness for river conservation.
Addressing the imperative for sustainable management of the Kohora River, an 11-member committee, under the leadership of Dairy Prashad Upadhaya, has been established. The committee is dedicated to raising awareness and ensuring the preservation of the Kohora River’s natural quality and water quantity.
Swapan Nath underscored the significance of the hill streams originating from the Karbi Anglong hills and their pivotal role in sustaining the Kohora River and the communities reliant on it.
In commemoration of River Day, an art competition centered around the Kohora River was organised for students at Kaziranga Chitrakala Vidyalaya. Prizes were awarded to the competition’s winners.
This event was coordinated by Swapan Nath and Rehan Ali of Kohora, with valuable support from the Aaranyak team situated in Kohora.
