Assam CM's wife violated Ceiling Act, alleges MLA Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar: Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his wife’s alleged receipt of Rs 10 crore in credit-linked subsidies from the Central government.
Addressing the media, Akhil Gogoi challenged Sarma to open a cooperative society and accused Sarma’s spouse of acquiring excessive agricultural land, including 56 bighas on July 1, 2023, in violation of the Ceiling Act, which limits land ownership to 50 bighas.
Gogoi also aleged that the government had taken back 102 bighas of land from Bajrang Lohia, who owned it on behalf of Topcem cement, for exceeding the 50 bigha limit set by the Ceiling Act.
Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that he would retire from politics if his wife had received government funds.
On social media platform X, amid the ongoing controversial allegations regarding Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Assam CM responded to allegations against his wife on Thursday.
