NFR officials arrest 11, recover stolen valuables worth Rs 1.74 lakh

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway conducted a series of checks and drives between August 29 and 31, 2023, resulting in the arrest of 11 individuals allegedly involved in the theft of passengers’ belongings.

During their operations at various stations and trains, RPF officers managed to recover valuables with an estimated worth of approximately Rs. 1,74,600 from railway stations at Katihar, Lumding, New Haflong, and Guwahati.

On August 29, a notable incident occurred when the RPF’s Crime Prevention & Detection Squad (CPDS) team in Katihar, in collaboration with GRP/Katihar, carried out a routine check at Katihar railway station.

The team arrested three individuals and successfully recovered three mobile phones stolen from passengers, with an estimated total value of Rs 32,000. The apprehended suspects and the recovered mobile phones were handed over to the Officer in Charge of GRP/Katihar for further legal proceedings, a press release from NFR stated.

Additionally, on August 31, the RPF team in Guwahati inspected Guwahati railway station. As a result, they apprehended one person found in possession of a bag containing one gold chain, one gold ring, one mobile phone, and other valuables, collectively valued at approximately Rs 60,600/-.

These items were reported stolen from a passenger on train no. 13175 (Sealdah – Silchar) Kanchanjungha Express. The RPF team handed over the recovered items and the arrested suspect to the Officer in Charge of GRP/Guwahati for necessary legal procedures.

In addition to their security duties, RPF also provides guidance and assistance to rail users. Passengers can reach out for assistance by dialling 139 (Toll-free) in case they encounter any issues during their train journey.

