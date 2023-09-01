Assam: Angry women strip to protest eviction drive at Silsako Beel

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, several women stripped naked to protest against eviction after a team from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) arrived at the Silsako Beel on Friday to reclaim about 130 bighas of land from alleged encroachment.
Protests erupted as several women came out to protest against the eviction drive, leading to clashes between protestors and law enforcement authorities.
The protesters then stripped down to their undergarments and started sloganeering against the state government, departments and the police and demanded a complete stop to the ongoing eviction process.
Protestors also accused the state government of giving away lands to industries and the affluent ones from outside. Several people were also detained following the protest.
The eviction drive was launched in February this year when the GMDA demolished nearly 250 houses in and areas around Silsako Beel. A magisterial probe was also ordered into the eviction drive following a directive from the Assam Human Rights Commission.
