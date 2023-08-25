Guwahati: A Karbi-themed handloom exhibition was held in Chandrasing Rongpi village of Kohora, Karbi Anglong, on Wednesday. Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group in Assam, organised it with local partners like Pirbi, Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School, and Orient from Guwahati.

The event celebrated the culture of the Karbi community in Assam, known for their skillful weavers, traditional weaving methods and rich cultural heritage. Handwoven products of Karbi women from Kohora and Diring areas were exhibited at the event. The goal was to show their skills, improve their work, and help them reach more markets, the organisers stated.

Handwoven products created by Karbi weavers were on display during the event.

“As many as 49 Karbi weavers from ten villages in the Kohora and Diring areas of Karbi Anglong participated in the exhibition, showcasing up to 300 pieces of artistic handloom items,” stated Aaranyak through a press release.

Additionally, a group of three expert Karbi indigenous weavers from around Diphu also joined the event to demonstrate their special Eri silk (known as ‘Hon-ki’ in Karbi) products, along with the associated skills.

Enthusiastic women observed the processing of eri-silk manually and mechanically by an expert from Diphu.

Indigenous weavers Kave Engtipi, Sang-et Killingpi, and Mirbon Teronpi showcased various traditional handloom products using Eri silk, highlighting skills in Eri textile spinning through both the traditional drop spindle method and the modern tabletop spinning machine.

“The local weavers expressed their happiness at witnessing these skills and also conveyed their desire to adopt them,” Aaranyak stated.

The opening had Sashikala Hansepi, a famous Karbi singer, emphasising the connection between Karbi culture and nature in their weavings.

Sashikala Hansepi explaining about Karbi motifs and design.

Speakers included Joshna Terangpi from Aaranyak, who talked about the importance of women in preserving Karbi handloom heritage. Dilip Kathar from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council discussed the cultural meaning of weaving patterns.

B Mili from the Office of The Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) praised the quality of the products and urged weavers to use government support. Experts reviewed the items and gave feedback.

AK Das from IIT Guwahati talked about better weaving techniques, and designers Maitryee Das and Mausami Sharma discussed new market possibilities.

Pankaj Sarma from Orient, Guwahati, introduced their yarns and advised weavers on quality. Exhibitors were thankful for the chance to learn and share.

This Karbi motif is regarded as the first motif woven by a Karbi lady for her lover.

Moina Kramsapi, an eco-tourism entrepreneur and Aaranyak member, organised the event with local volunteers.

During the event the organisers expressed gratitude to the attendees, participants, donors, and supporters. They also reaffirmed their commitment to helping local communities and sustainable livelihoods.

