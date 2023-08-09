Aaranyak and Samagra Shiksha Assam unite to foster biodiversity awareness

Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation, partnered with Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) Baksa district to conduct an impactful teachers’ training workshop on ‘Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainability Education’ at Nikashi High School in Baksa on August 3.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Senior Manager at Aaranyak, led the workshop, emphasising scientific approaches to address environmental challenges. Pathak highlighted the need to preserve traditional ecological knowledge, manage human-elephant conflicts, and protect water sources. Interactive activities underscored the urgency of conserving rivers and tributaries, crucial for the region’s vitality.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pranab Jyoti Kalita, SSA Baksa district’s District Programme Officer, underscored educators’ evolving roles and collaboration’s importance in light of the region’s unique ecology and new educational policies. The Youth and Eco-Club’s initiatives were lauded for nurturing critical thinking and environmental consciousness in students.

Tanvi Hussain from Aaranyak stressed on sustainability education, integrating traditional wisdom with modern science to overcome resource challenges and achieve SDGs.

Rabiya Daimary, another Aaranyak representative, highlighted coexistence with wild elephants for conservation, discussing Aaranyak’s conflict mitigation efforts.

Wasima Begum demonstrated hands-on sustainability exercises, mapping campus biodiversity and species diversity using the quadrat method.

The workshop garnered support from Wipro Earthian and SBI Foundation, drawing 28 participants, including 22 teachers representing 22 schools from 9 Baksa district clusters.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | No end to troubles: Assam’s health workers’ pleas fall on deaf ears

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









