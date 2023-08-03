Assam's Kokrajhar all set to host 132nd edition of Durand Cup

Guwahati: Assam’s Kokrajhar, known as the city of peace, is all set to host the 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup for the first time at SAI Stadium. The trophy unveiling ceremony and the trophy tour on July 22 have generated excitement among local football enthusiasts to witness the best footballing action in India in their own city.
The opening ceremony will be held on August 5. The world class stadium at Kokrajhar is ready to welcome the Minister of Defence, Chief Minister of Assam and the Chief of Army Staff during the inaugural ceremony.
Thrilling displays by the Indian Armed Force contingents and cultural programs by the local troupe will be a visual extravaganza for the spectators and players. The ‘City of Peace’ is set to witness the Sukhoi flypast, Para Jumps and Helicopter Fly Pasts.
Martial displays and Bhangra teamed with the display of Bodo cultural dances by the locals will enthrall the crowds at the inaugural event.
The inaugural event is also eagerly awaited by the local football fans as their favourite local team, Bodoland FC will make its debut in the inaugural match against Rajasthan United FC. Additionally, the city will also welcome a foreign team, from Nepal, the Tribhuvan Army FC.
The 132nd Edition of Durand Cup will witness participation of 24 teams, including one team each from Nepal and Bangladesh, which are set to return to the folds of Durand Cup Tournament after a gap of 27 years.
A total of 12 teams of the Indian Super League (ISL), five teams of I-League and Downtown Heroes FC of I-League 2, a club based in Srinagar are participating in the tournament. All three teams of Armed Forces are also set to showcase their sporting skills along with a local team of Bodoland FC.
The tournament will be played till September 3 across the three cities of Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar will also host one quarter final match on August 24, apart from the league matches between eight teams namely Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC, Shillong Lajong, Delhi FC, Army Football Team, Tribhuvan Army FC, Downtown Heroes FC and the local team of Bodoland FC.
