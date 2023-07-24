Boko: A three-day Wushu and judging workshop commenced in Boko, Kamrup district on Thursday. The workshop, organised by the Kamrup District Wushu Association, took place at the office premises of Boko Regional Mothers Society in Navpurgaon, Boko constituency.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Imtiaz Ahmed, Secretary of the Assam Sports Journalists Association.
During the inauguration, Ahmed emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, and determination for the trainees to achieve success in the sport. The event was attended by Parth Chakraborty, Treasurer of the Assam Sports Journalists Association.
The workshop saw the participation of 35 trainees from Kamrup and Goalpara districts and was conducted by renowned national judge Rakchen Marak and national coach Gopi Singh Lama.
This was the first such workshop held in Kamrup district, the organising committee informed. The workshop covered various topics, including game-winning strategies and rules and regulations, aimed at benefiting trainees from rural areas.
National Coach Gopi Singh Lama praised the initiative, stating that it would update the knowledge of both students and coaches, enabling them to enhance their performance and minimise injuries. The coaches of Kamrup district also gained valuable insights into rules, regulations, signs, and other related aspects of the game.
“We have seen that players of these rural areas have lots of power and stamina by birth and with some good training and proper practice, players may perform at national and international levels,” added Lama.
The closing ceremony concluded with a certificate distribution event attended by notable personalities such as Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Aditya Rabha, Boko Police Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath, former Forest Divisional Officer Bhabesh Das, and members of Boko Regional Mothers Society.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha encouraged the players to put in hard work and practice diligently to secure victory in the games, as evident from the increasing participation of boys and girls in sports events within the RHAC area. The workshop was deemed successful in imparting valuable knowledge and skills to aspiring athletes, fostering the potential for national and international level achievements.
Also Read | Assam: Man held for extorting money hurt in police firing, says Officials
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Modi’s work for India’s devp will be a subject of research: Tripura CM
- Mental illness in fathers may increase risk of preterm birth – research
- Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav prog to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes
- Assam: Sports journalists inaugurate Wushu workshop in Boko
- Cong slams govt over its handling of Cheetah reintroduction prog
- Research finds evidence of 2,000-year-old curry in Southeast Asia