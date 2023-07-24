Boko: A three-day Wushu and judging workshop commenced in Boko, Kamrup district on Thursday. The workshop, organised by the Kamrup District Wushu Association, took place at the office premises of Boko Regional Mothers Society in Navpurgaon, Boko constituency.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Imtiaz Ahmed, Secretary of the Assam Sports Journalists Association.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the inauguration, Ahmed emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, and determination for the trainees to achieve success in the sport. The event was attended by Parth Chakraborty, Treasurer of the Assam Sports Journalists Association.

The workshop saw the participation of 35 trainees from Kamrup and Goalpara districts and was conducted by renowned national judge Rakchen Marak and national coach Gopi Singh Lama.

This was the first such workshop held in Kamrup district, the organising committee informed. The workshop covered various topics, including game-winning strategies and rules and regulations, aimed at benefiting trainees from rural areas.

National Coach Gopi Singh Lama praised the initiative, stating that it would update the knowledge of both students and coaches, enabling them to enhance their performance and minimise injuries. The coaches of Kamrup district also gained valuable insights into rules, regulations, signs, and other related aspects of the game.

“We have seen that players of these rural areas have lots of power and stamina by birth and with some good training and proper practice, players may perform at national and international levels,” added Lama.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The closing ceremony concluded with a certificate distribution event attended by notable personalities such as Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Aditya Rabha, Boko Police Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath, former Forest Divisional Officer Bhabesh Das, and members of Boko Regional Mothers Society.

Vice-Chairman Ramakanta Rabha encouraged the players to put in hard work and practice diligently to secure victory in the games, as evident from the increasing participation of boys and girls in sports events within the RHAC area. The workshop was deemed successful in imparting valuable knowledge and skills to aspiring athletes, fostering the potential for national and international level achievements.

Also Read | Assam: Man held for extorting money hurt in police firing, says Officials

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









