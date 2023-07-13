Guwahati: A senior primatologist from Assam, Dr Dilip Chetry, recently attended the first meeting of the Global Gibbon Network (GGN) in Haikou, Hainan, China. At the conference, which was dedicated to the conservation of endangered gibbons, Dr Chetry gave a keynote speech on the conservation status of the Hoolock gibbon in India.

The GGN was founded in 2021 with a vision to safeguard and conserve gibbons and their habitats. The network is made up of 15 partner organisations from 7 countries, including Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation based in India.

Gibbons are the smallest and fastest of apes and are found in the tropical and subtropical forests of Southeast Asia. However, all 20 species of gibbons are at a high risk of extinction.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorises the Western Hoolock gibbon as ‘Endangered’, while the Eastern Hoolock gibbon is listed as ‘Vulnerable’.

During the GGN conference, Dr Chetry highlighted the challenges facing gibbon conservation in India and also called for increased investment in conservation. He said, “The main threats to gibbons include habitat loss, hunting, and pet trade.”

The GGN conference presented an opportunity for scientists and primatologists from around the world to share information and discuss strategies for gibbon conservation.

Dr Chetry’s speech aimed to raise awareness about the plight of gibbons in India and encourage conservation efforts for the threatened species.

