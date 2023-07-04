It's time to implement UCC, says VP Dhankhar in Guwahati

Guwahati: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the time has come to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as envisaged by founding fathers of the Constitution.
Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure the UCC for its citizens across the country, he said.
“This was the thought process of the founding fathers. The time has come for its implementation and there can be no impediment or further delay”, he said.
The Vice-President was addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.
