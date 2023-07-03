Guwahati: Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who became the first cricketer from Assam to be selected to the Indian women’s national team, was felicitated by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) at Guwahati on Monday.

Acknowledging the significant feat, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the 20-year-old cricketer who hails from Upper Assam’s Golaghat district.

ACA president Taranga Gogoi congratulated Uma for her achievement and termed her selection to the national team a historic feat for cricket in the state.

“We are extremely glad and happy with this development. I hope this will open up a new road for our boys and girls in the coming days. I’m sure in future, we will have more players who will go on to represent India,” Gogoi said.

On Sunday, Uma became the first from Assam to get selected to the senior national team when she was named in the teams for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Uma has been named for both T20 and ODI matches. The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The team will play three T20s and an equal number of ODIs during the tour to the neighbouring country this month.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who hails from a village in Bokakhat, was a part of the India A team that won the Asia Emerging Cricket Tournament in Hong Kong recently. In the two matches India got to play there, Uma played a crucial role both as a batter and a keeper behind the stumps.

Reacting on her selection to the national squad, Uma said: “It feels great to be selected to the national team. I just can’t express my feelings in words. I’m overwhelmed with the love of the people of Assam.”

“I hope this love will continue so that I can keep performing. Special thanks to Assam Cricket Association and Bokakhat Cricket Association for their immense support in my journey,” she said.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on Monday and said: “Cricketing in Assam enters a glorious new chapter as we proudly witness our first-ever representation in the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team. Congratulations to Uma Chetry for her remarkable achievement, becoming the trailblazer from our state to don the Blue jersey!

“We support Uma and the team in their upcoming tour to Bangladesh, wishing them resounding success on the field.

