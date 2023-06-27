Assam: Birds poisoned in Barpeta, environmentalists call for action

Guwahati: As reports of hundreds of birds being poisoned in Barpeta district surfaced, Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group, urged concerned authorities to take action against the miscreants responsible for the tragedy.

Environmental conservationists and enthusiasts expressed shock following reports of the incident. A local environmental enthusiast claimed that hundreds of birds in Jania village of Assam’s Barpeta district were being poisoned and dropping dead in crop fields.

According to a video that circulated through social media platforms, the birds reportedly died after consuming crops on which miscreants had applied poisonous substances to keep birds away.

In response to the issue, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, the secretary general and CEO of Aaranyak expressed deep concern.

Talukdar said, “It is very unfortunate to learn about this large-scale loss of birds due to poisoning. I appeal to village headmen and Village Defence Patrol (VDP) groups to come forward and initiate basic awareness among villagers.”

He also requested the district administration and forest officials to take action as per legal provision to bring culprits to justice.

Explaining how important birds are to crop ecosystems, concerned Aaranyak officials stated, “They aid in pest control by consuming insects and small rodents that can damage crops, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. Birds pollinate, facilitate the reproduction of many plant species, including those that are used for food. Their foraging behaviour also helps with seed dispersal, contributing to the overall diversity and health of agricultural landscapes.”

Aaranyak also shared that the presence of birds in crop fields creates a balanced ecosystem, promoting biodiversity and sustainability while minimising crop losses, adding that protecting bird populations ensures the resilience and productivity of agricultural systems.

While expressing gratitude to the local environment enthusiast who highlighted the incident, Aaranyak appealed to relevant authorities to take action against the culprits in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

