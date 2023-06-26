Several parts of Assam have been inundated by incessant rain and Lakhimpur district is again one of the most flood-affected areas. The district is in the list of most flood-prone districts of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority as well. But why is Lakhimpur so prone to flooding every year?
In June 2022, Assam and Meghalaya subdivisions recorded the highest rainfall in 121 years, with Assam alone receiving 669 millimetres of rainfall, 61 per cent more than the average rainfall of 415.2 mm for the month of June.
Floods in the state led to the death of 124 people and Lakhimpur was one of the most flood-affected districts.
The monsoon arrived late this year, on June 8 and rains started in Assam from June 10. The state received 381.6 mm of rainfall from June 1 to June 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is 30 per cent more than the normal 294 mm.
Lakhimpur district recorded 52.5 mm of rainfall on June 22, 2023 — 147 per cent more than the normal of 21.3 mm.
Rainfall at North Lakhimpur Station
|Analysis of IMD Climate Data Service Portal – North Lakhimpur Station
|Dates
|Average rainfall
|Actual rainfall
|% departure from average
|June 8
|17.3
|0
|0%
|June 9
|17.1
|0
|0%
|June 10
|14.2
|6.4
|45%
|June 11
|17.3
|24.4
|141%
|June 12
|18.1
|46.9
|259%
|June 13
|17.7
|8
|45%
|June 14
|30.5
|102.1
|335%
|June 15
|18.8
|88.8
|472%
|June 16
|27.9
|50.2
|180%
|June 17
|25.3
|26.2
|104%
|June 18
|19.8
|13.3
|67%
|June 19
|19.7
|0.4
|2%
|June 20
|19.6
|20.9
|107%
|June 21
|22.8
|42.8
|188%
|June 22
|29.9
|74.6
|249%
However, Lakhimpur is not the most inundated district. On June 22, Barpeta district recorded 141.2 mm of rainfall, 680 percent more than normal (18.1 mm). Nalbari and Baksa districts have been severely affected too.
Over 119,830 people are flood affected in the state, according to the situation report released by the Assam State Disaster Management on June 21. About 44,707 people in Nalbari, 26,571 in Baksa and 25,096 in Lakhimpur have been affected.
Heavy rainfall in a short period of time increases the water levels in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries in the state. However, this is not a new thing in Assam.
All rivers in the state are responsible for floods as they receive heavy rainfall in a short period of time, according to an IMD report on 30 years (1989-2018) climate data.
Water from the neighbouring Himalayas also reaches Assam quickly. The rivers swell in a very short time and start breaking the banks. They contain a large amount of silt and debris, which quickly reach the river and increase the water levels.
It becomes almost impossible to control the mainstream and due to which the rivers bring water to the surrounding areas. Despite the situation repeating every year, deficiencies in disaster management persist.
Lakhimpur received only three days of excess rainfall in 2023 compared with normal rainfall and post-monsoon rainfall, showed IMD’s 1991-2020 climatic data.
The rainfall data recorded at North Lakhimpur station under Lakhimpur district showed there was large excess rainfall on 10 days. On June 14, 335 per cent more rainfall was recorded in a single day.
On June 21 and 22, the rainfall in North Lakhimpur station was two to three times more than normal. On the other hand, the rivers coming from Arunachal Pradesh towards Papum Pare and Lower Siang towards Likhampur have increased the flood velocity.
Arunachal Pradesh also received heavy rains last week. Dikrongriver from Papuma Pare and Subansiri river from Lower Siang have affected Lakhimpur floods.
The average normal rainfall for June at North Lakhimpur station is 626.7 mm, according to the IMD Climate Data Service Portal’s data for 1991-2000. On June 16, 2010, the highest single-day rainfall of 207.8 mm was recorded.
Flood barriers like embankments are no longer a permanent solution to this tumultuous climate. Globally, it is being realised that a sound policy is the only way to avoid floods.
This article is written by Jennifer Kishan and republished from DownToEarth. Read the full article here.
