Chaygaon: Abdul Rouf Alamgir, a journalist associated with a digital news media in Assam, who went missing since Saturday from Jambari village in Chaygaon was found dead at Kolohi River near Jambari village.
The body of the missing journo was spotted by locals on Monday morning. The Jambari police recovered the dead body and transferred it to GMCH for postmortem. Abdul Rouf Alamgir was a member of the Goroimari, Kalatoli, Sontoli (GKS) Press Club.
Secretary of GKS Press Club, Ajijur Rahman Choudhury, alleged that the local journalist was ‘kidnapped’. “Abdul runs a customer service point of Punjab National Bank at Jambari. He was from Hatipara village and on Saturday evening he returned home after closing his CSP centre” said Choudhury.
He alleged that Abdul was kidnapped after he returned to his home. After the alleged abducting incident, GSK Press Club members and family members of Abdul Rouf Alamgir informed the matter to the Jambari Police out-post under the Boko Police Station.
The secretary of the GKS Press Club Ajijur Rahman Choudhury said that police immediately started a search operation after it received an FIR of the missing person.
“We have seen injury signs on his body, and his ears were cut. Now, we believe that this is a brutal murder. So, we condemn this murder, and we request the Assam Police to catch the culprits as soon as possible and severe punishment should be imposed”, Choudhury said.
Members of Boko Press Club also condemned the journalist’s murder and requested the Assam Police to arrest all the culprits who were involved in this case.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Asked about the matter to the Boko PS Officer in Charge Phanindra Nath, he said, “a case has been registered in Boko PS no. 286/2023. We have already started operations in this matter, and we will catch the culprits who are involved in this case.”
Meanwhile, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalyan Pathak, also launched an operation regarding this case and two persons have been detained for questioning.
Also Read | Assam: 12-hr bandh called in Barak Valley to oppose delimitation draft
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia may mean for war in Ukraine
- Meghalaya: BJP Yuva Morcha inducts vice-presidents, general secretaries
- Education powerful tool to eradicate drug abuse: Arunachal CM
- Treat drug users as sick patients, not criminals: Nagaland DGP
- Assam: Body of missing journalist found at Kolohi river
- Meghalaya to continue ban on fish import