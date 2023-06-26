Chaygaon: Abdul Rouf Alamgir, a journalist associated with a digital news media in Assam, who went missing since Saturday from Jambari village in Chaygaon was found dead at Kolohi River near Jambari village.

The body of the missing journo was spotted by locals on Monday morning. The Jambari police recovered the dead body and transferred it to GMCH for postmortem. Abdul Rouf Alamgir was a member of the Goroimari, Kalatoli, Sontoli (GKS) Press Club.

Secretary of GKS Press Club, Ajijur Rahman Choudhury, alleged that the local journalist was ‘kidnapped’. “Abdul runs a customer service point of Punjab National Bank at Jambari. He was from Hatipara village and on Saturday evening he returned home after closing his CSP centre” said Choudhury.

He alleged that Abdul was kidnapped after he returned to his home. After the alleged abducting incident, GSK Press Club members and family members of Abdul Rouf Alamgir informed the matter to the Jambari Police out-post under the Boko Police Station.

The secretary of the GKS Press Club Ajijur Rahman Choudhury said that police immediately started a search operation after it received an FIR of the missing person.

“We have seen injury signs on his body, and his ears were cut. Now, we believe that this is a brutal murder. So, we condemn this murder, and we request the Assam Police to catch the culprits as soon as possible and severe punishment should be imposed”, Choudhury said.

Members of Boko Press Club also condemned the journalist’s murder and requested the Assam Police to arrest all the culprits who were involved in this case.

Asked about the matter to the Boko PS Officer in Charge Phanindra Nath, he said, “a case has been registered in Boko PS no. 286/2023. We have already started operations in this matter, and we will catch the culprits who are involved in this case.”

Meanwhile, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Kalyan Pathak, also launched an operation regarding this case and two persons have been detained for questioning.

