Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has condoled the demise of former Ranji player Ashok Medhi who passed away after battling a prolonged illness here on Tuesday.
In a condolence message, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Tridib Konwar expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of Medhi.
“The Assam Cricket Association, along with the entire cricketing fraternity, deeply mourns the loss of Ashok Medhi. His demise leaves a void and his memory will be cherished forever,” ACA chief executive officer Pritam Mahanta said in a statement.
A respected figure in the cricketing community, Medhi, a resident of Tayebullah Road in Guwahati, breathed his last at the age of 70. His last rites were performed at the Navagraha crematorium.
Notably, Medhi represented Assam in 10 Ranji Trophy matches. A stylish right-handed middle order batsman, he made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 1968-69 season.
He had played his last Ranji match against Bengal in Eden Gardens during the 1973-74 season.
Prior to his Ranji Trophy career, Medhi had showcased his potential in junior-level tournaments, representing Assam.
He also represented Assam in the Cooch-Behar Trophy and played for the Assam school team in the year 1969 and the Gauhati University team.
In 1971, Medhi represented the School Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament held at Patiala. He was also the member of the Senior Selection Committee of Assam Cricket Association.
His passion for the game extended beyond his playing days. He continued his involvement in cricket as a member of the junior selection committee of the Assam Cricket Association.
Members of the Veteran Cricket Association of Assam (VCAA) also condoled his demise. “We can feel the irreparable void created by his demise. His contribution towards sports, and to cricket in particular, will be remembered in golden letters in the history of sports in Assam,” VCAA general secretary Nasir Gul Khan stated in a condolence message.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Guwahati Sports Association also condoled the demise of Medhi. “Guwahati Sports Association ( GSA) extends its deepest condolences to the aggrieved family members of the deceased in this hour of grief and sorrow, and prays for the departed soul’s eternal peace,” Sidhartha Shankar Deka, assistant general secretary of GSA, stated in a condolence message.
Also Read | House reduced to ashes, Manipuri boxer reaches Nationals KO stage
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura University student alleges sexual abuse by assistant professor
- Sports associations condole demise of ex-Assam Ranji player
- Tripura: ‘Nutrition gardens’ build a bridge to progress on Sumili banks
- Water from Bhutan dam behind floods in Assam? ASDMA clarifies
- Assam: Elderly woman spends night with injured cow on NH-52
- 4 held in multi-crore lottery scam as raids continue in upper Assam