Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has condoled the demise of former Ranji player Ashok Medhi who passed away after battling a prolonged illness here on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Tridib Konwar expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of Medhi.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Assam Cricket Association, along with the entire cricketing fraternity, deeply mourns the loss of Ashok Medhi. His demise leaves a void and his memory will be cherished forever,” ACA chief executive officer Pritam Mahanta said in a statement.

A respected figure in the cricketing community, Medhi, a resident of Tayebullah Road in Guwahati, breathed his last at the age of 70. His last rites were performed at the Navagraha crematorium.

Notably, Medhi represented Assam in 10 Ranji Trophy matches. A stylish right-handed middle order batsman, he made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 1968-69 season.

He had played his last Ranji match against Bengal in Eden Gardens during the 1973-74 season.

Prior to his Ranji Trophy career, Medhi had showcased his potential in junior-level tournaments, representing Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also represented Assam in the Cooch-Behar Trophy and played for the Assam school team in the year 1969 and the Gauhati University team.

In 1971, Medhi represented the School Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament held at Patiala. He was also the member of the Senior Selection Committee of Assam Cricket Association.

His passion for the game extended beyond his playing days. He continued his involvement in cricket as a member of the junior selection committee of the Assam Cricket Association.

We mourn the loss of former cricketer Ashok Medhi.



Medhi represented Assam in 10 Ranji Trophy matches. Later, he also served as a member of the selection committees.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.



RIP Ashok Medhi. #ACA #Cricket #Assam pic.twitter.com/cVU7fhVB5O — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) June 20, 2023

Members of the Veteran Cricket Association of Assam (VCAA) also condoled his demise. “We can feel the irreparable void created by his demise. His contribution towards sports, and to cricket in particular, will be remembered in golden letters in the history of sports in Assam,” VCAA general secretary Nasir Gul Khan stated in a condolence message.

The Guwahati Sports Association also condoled the demise of Medhi. “Guwahati Sports Association ( GSA) extends its deepest condolences to the aggrieved family members of the deceased in this hour of grief and sorrow, and prays for the departed soul’s eternal peace,” Sidhartha Shankar Deka, assistant general secretary of GSA, stated in a condolence message.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | House reduced to ashes, Manipuri boxer reaches Nationals KO stage

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









