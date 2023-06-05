Guwahati: A media sensitisation workshop was organised by Aaranyak on Monday for journalists covering areas close to human-elephant conflict (HEC) hotspots and affected area in Baksa district of Assam.

The workshop focused on the important role that media can play in HEC mitigation through reportage that highlight ways for human-wildlife coexistence and scientific mitigation measure that facilitate conservation of wildlife overcoming adversity in the ground, the release said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The sensitisation workshop was organised on Sunday for media personnel in collaboration with Mushalpur Press Club, and Baksa Press Club with support from the SBI Foundation and the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

DFO of Baksa Division P K Brahma, while interacting with journalists, highlighted on the drivers of human elephant conflict. Senior scientist from Aaranyak, Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar explained in detail about the current human wildlife conflict scenario, and the potential effective measures to promote coexistence.

Jayanta Pathak, an environmental educator from Aaranyak, talked about how critical thinking and scientific approach on the part of journalists while reporting news on wildlife conservation can help create coexistence and mitigate conflict.

Pathak also shed light on linking nature-based solutions and traditional knowledge to contribute towards circular economy and human wellbeing.

Aaranyak official, Anjan Baruah, moderated the workshop while senior conservation biologist from Aaranyak Dr Alolika Sinha interacted with the journalists and researcher Abhijit Saikia assisted in note making, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It further added that faculties from Azim Premji University, Bangalore, Ekhanee Baruah and Samudra Gogoi, along with their student Ajay Salve, who is currently an intern with Aaranyak, were present in the workshop that was attended by 21 journalists from both print and digital media.

Also Read | Guwahati cyclists participate in cycle ride, plant trees on World Environment Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









