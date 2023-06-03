Guwahati: In the wake of rising temperatures, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions from 7.30 am with immediate effect, an official statement from the District Elementary Education officer said on Saturday.
As per the notification, the timings have been changed in the interest of public wellbeing due to continuous rise of mercury levels and prevailing scorching heat.
The timings have been changed for all schools, both private and government, and will be in effect from June 5 onwards till further order.
According to the official notice, “The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm…”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The notice further instructed the school authorities to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded areas.
Also Read | Assam’s Jaramkhuria to be converted into zero-waste village
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’, Ariel finally finds her feminist voice
- Meghalaya CM distributes resources under welfare schemes in Tura
- Always! Why more foam makes for the best beer-drinking experience
- Sikkim’s Revan, 2 from WB to vie for Rubaru Mr India 2023 title
- Odisha crash: Coromandel Express entered loop line, hit goods train, suggests probe
- Tripura: Four convicted for bank manager’s murder get life in jail