Guwahati: In the wake of rising temperatures, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions from 7.30 am with immediate effect, an official statement from the District Elementary Education officer said on Saturday.

As per the notification, the timings have been changed in the interest of public wellbeing due to continuous rise of mercury levels and prevailing scorching heat.

The timings have been changed for all schools, both private and government, and will be in effect from June 5 onwards till further order.

According to the official notice, “The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm…”

The notice further instructed the school authorities to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded areas.

