Guwahati: More than 10,000 Khasi people living in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district (under Block II) have opted to stay within Assam’s territory.

A delegation of United Khasi People’s Organisation (UKPO), Karbi Anglong Central Committee, led by its president Pynshngainlang Rattane called on Meghalaya deputy chief minister and MLA from Nortiang constituency, Sniawabhalang Dhar, in Shillong earlier this week and urged him for dialogue with his Assam counterpart for a permanent solution to the boundary dispute.

During interaction with the UKPO delegation, Dhar assured that the second phase of talks for boundary demarcation would be started soon.

Rattane told Dhar that miscreants from Meghalaya often entered Assam’s territory and disrupted peace in border areas by indulging in anti-social acts, which should be stopped forthwith.

Dhar asked the Khasi organization to take the initiative for the creation of peaceful co-existence between Karbis and Khasis living along the inter-state border.

A delegation of the Khasi organization also visited Khandully, where miscreants from Meghalaya burnt down two houses on May 12. The organization also appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony among all communities.

The delegation also met Khanduly village headman and discussed the restoration of peace in the areas.

The delegation also appealed to both Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills Autonomous Council and Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to make a joint visit to the border areas for the restoration of peace in the border villages.

Khanduly, Langhempi, Saitsema, Arting, Mokiram Ningkreng, Tadolangso, Tapat are some Khasi villages in West Karbi Anglong along the boundary.

The delegation comprised former board chairmen Pius Sten, members Vincent Sten, Sacharisas Khrim, Lidya Mukhodhh and Lucia Sten and Karbi Anglong Khasi student Union president Mardius Saring.

“We have been here since the 18th century. We prefer to stay with Assam, not with Meghalaya. But we want a peaceful situation along the inter-state boundary so that all sections people can co-exist,” said Pynshngainlang Rattane, president, United Khasi People’s Organisation, Karbi Anglong Central Committee.

“We also want an early solution to the boundary dispute between the two states,” Rattane said.

“We are one of the oldest indigenous tribes living here since the 18th century. But we have no representation in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). We have been demanding representation in KAAC, but the government is yet to accept our proposal,” Rattane said.

“Our population is scattered in 9 MAC (Member of Autonomous Council) in Karbi Anglong. But we do not have political power apart from voting rights. We have demanded the chairman’s post in a development board, that was also rejected,” he said.

“Despite utter negligence, we prefer to stay with Assam. During the statehood granted to Meghalaya, we preferred to stay with Assam. We also have a good relationship with Karbi brethren,” he further said.

“Unfortunately, some of our brethren preferred merger with Meghalaya due to negligence of Assam government,” he also said.

“The Central government through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is planning to provide education to students in their mother tongue up to at least class VI. However, our Khasi language is not included in the list of local languages for NEP implementation,” he said.

The Assam government had set up a Khasi Jaintia Development Council (KJDC) in 2021 before the assembly elections. Three years have passed, however, without any funds being allocated to the council as there was no budget provision for the council.

Meghalaya shares more than 2,000 sq km boundary with the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The border villages have witnessed a tense situation after miscreants, allegedly from Meghalaya, entered Assam’s territory and indulged in anti-social acts since April 17.

Miscreants set ablaze a house at Mukoiram in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on the night of May 13. On the night of May 11 also, miscreants burnt the newly constructed house of one Bernadus Bey at Chirilangso Tapat along the inter-state border. On the night of May 10, miscreants burnt down a thatched house of a tea estate at Tado Langso.

Miscreants also attacked two persons with sharp weapons leading to head injuries of one Albert Engti. Albert has been undergoing treatment at Ham Hospital in Hojai. On April 17, alleged miscreants demolished the entry tax gate set up by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) at Khanduli.

