Diphu: In a fresh incident at Assam–Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong district, miscreants from Meghalaya reportedly burnt down the house of a widow named Basapi Englengpi on Sunday evening at Ningkreng village, which is 3 km from Arting.

According to the villagers, the house was completely burned down and the woman was shifted to another house. A labour’s house at Arting Quartzite quarry was also burnt down, sources said.

Headsing Rongphar, Socheng Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), during his visit to the area, said, “Miscreants from Meghalaya have burnt down a house at Ningkreng under the territory of West Karbi Anglong. I strongly condemned the perpetrators for such unlawful acts,” Rongphar said.

The victim’s family members were given immediate relief, Rongphar said.

However, till the filling of this report, no refresh incidents have been reported.

Meanwhile, members of the Karbi Students’ Association visited the victim’s house and provided assistance.

