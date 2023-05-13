Tensions at the Assam-Meghalaya border again in West Karbi Anglong

Diphu: The Assam-Meghalaya border continues to remain restive, with tensions reported in the Tadolangso region of West Karbi Anglong.

On May 10, miscreants from Meghalaya allegedly attacked locals of the Am-ih village and burnt a hut on agricultural land.

The Karbi Students Association (KSA) of the Hamren regional committee and the central executive committee also visited the Am-ih to take note of the situation.

The MLA of Baithalangson, Rupsing Teron, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council EM Rina Terangpi, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Headsing Rongphar also visited the site to take stock of the situation.

In a conversation with EastMojo on Friday, SP, West Karbi Anglong, Indranil Barua, APS said, “The situation has come to normal and there is sufficient police force deployed to control any situation. What we want is there should be a mutual understanding on both sides so that there is peaceful co-existence in border areas.”

Barua visited the incident site to take stock of the prevailing situation. Ami-ih is about 30 km from Hamren, the district headquarter of West Karbi Anglong.

Samsing Timung, a villager of Am-ih, told EastMojo, “Yesterday, miscreants from Meghalaya came to Am-ih to create a situation. In trying to stop them there was an altercation between the villagers of Am-ih, Tadolangso and Rongpangbong and approaching miscreants at Tadolangso. As a result, people from Meghalaya attacked our two persons Simon Ronghi S/o Robiwel Ronghi and Elbert Timung S/o Lawrence Timung of Langhemphi.” People from Meghalaya have also destroyed the tea plantation at Tadolangso, they alleged.

Timung also informed that villagers of surrounding villages like Tadolangso, Am-ih, Langkeroi, Tahpat, Rongkhelan, Mujong, Umpu, Umcherra, Rongpangbong, Umbaso and Arting will meet Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang to apprise him of the inter-state border problems and continuous attack to villagers of border areas by people from Meghalaya and to provide security.

Speaking before the media, Mirjeng Kro, vice president, Karbi Students Association (KSA) said, “We want to request the government of Meghalaya to stop instigating their people to attack our people living in border areas. We have seen that miscreants from Meghalaya are backed by the authority. In yesterday’s incident, one of our brothers was brutally attacked.”

“We are not cowards. We can retaliate, but we are still maintaining peace so that the situation doesn’t get worse,” Kro added.

Moreover, Kro also said, ”The Khanduli border police outpost should be upgraded to the full-fledged police station and the 30 km road from Hamren to Khanduli, till the inter-state border, should be developed. The development work, denied in the border area by the Khasi people, should also be started after meeting their counterparts,” said Kro.

The KSA urged the people of both sides to maintain peace as those living in border areas will suffer, he said.

