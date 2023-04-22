Gauhati HC expresses dissatisfaction at evicted people kept like cattle in camps

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Assam government for keeping evicted people “like cattle” in temporary camps for prolonged periods.
The court, while maintaining it was “good” the government was clearing forested areas of illegal settlers, also stressed that advance plans should be in place for rehabilitation of the evicted people.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita made these verbal observations while hearing a suo moto PIL taken up by the court regarding the plight of children living in temporary shelter homes.
Senior advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar was appointed the amicus curiae by the court in the case, and the government side was represented by D Nath.
Going through the report submitted by Konwar after a site inspection on Thursday, Justice Mehta said, “The most unfortunate part is that all the people are from one community.”
He asked the government counsel to submit a report of how many temporary shelters have been set up across the state pursuant to the government’s eviction drives, how many evicted people were rehabilitated and the status of the others.
“How long can you keep people like cattle in temporary shelters built of tarpaulin?” Justice Mehta said.
“We can’t be inhumane in these matters, this is inhumane of the highest order,” he said, adding, the government counsel should also adopt a sensitive approach in the matter, as the PIL is not an adversarial litigation but deals with human misery.
Government advocate Nath, citing a report concerning the Doboka camp, said 405 families were evicted in the vicinity, of which 100 families have been resettled and land was being identified for the rest.
He said that 39 inmates, of which 15 were adults, were detected with water-borne diseases and provided treatment.
At this, the chief justice retorted by saying where will the people go after treatment, the “same hellhole?”.
Konwar, submitting photographs of the camp before the court, claimed it resembled a “rathole” and that “village cowsheds were better”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Taking note of the report, the division bench in its order asked the government counsel to instruct the authorities concerned to take immediate remedial measures.
The court gave 10 days for filing the counter affidavit, listing the matter for May 8.
Also read | Assam: Boko to get a drone pilot training centre
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam youth wing chief expelled from Congress for 6 years for anti-party activities
- Nepal’s border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls
- Meghalaya: Harijan Panchayat Comm expresses disappointment over relocation blueprint
- Gauhati HC expresses dissatisfaction at evicted people kept like cattle in camps
- Cairn Oil commences gas flow from Hazarigaon field in North-East
- Youth wing president’s reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief