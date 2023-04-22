Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation has installed a 4 km stretch of community-operated solar fence at Bordol village in Goalpara district of Assam to mitigate human-elephant conflict.
The area is a hot spot of human-elephant conflict as wild elephants damage the croplands in and around Bordol village, leaving the local people angry.
The solar fence was inaugurated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, Ranjit Konwar in the presence of 65 community members, Assam Forest Department representatives, district administration officials and Aaranyak officials.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, ADC Ranjit Konwar said, “The solar fence, which facilitates coexistence between the locals and wild elephants that often rummage crops, needs to be properly maintained to ensure its longevity. Assam’s human-elephant conflict zones, where solar fences have been installed, are great examples of such coexistence.”
Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, senior scientist of Aaranyak said that once the wild elephants which try to enter the village, come in contact with the powered fence they will be repelled by the high-voltage but micro-seconds pulses of electric shocks.
