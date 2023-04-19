Guwahati: The judges of Gauhati High Court on Tuesday underlined the urgent need to create a massive awareness drive by all stakeholders targeting the common people, especially students, to bust the myth that wildlife parts are beneficial to human beings in many ways — a belief born out of superstition.

During a multi-stakeholder workshop on ‘Wildlife Crime Prevention: Challenges and Opportunities’ held at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, Judges Manas Ranjan Pathak and Sanjay Medhi emphasized that investigating agencies, such as the forest department, police, and customs, should be well-versed in the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022.

This knowledge will enable them to conduct a foolproof investigation procedure, particularly during arrests and seizures, and file a proper charge sheet. Doing so will help the judiciary improve the conviction rate in wildlife crime cases.

Both Judges also stressed the need for a concerted effort to launch massive awareness campaigns to debunk the myth surrounding wildlife parts. By reducing the demand for these items, the incidence of wildlife crimes, such as hunting and illegal trade, will decrease significantly.

Justice Sanjay Medhi highlighted the crucial role that a public prosecutor plays in a case related to wildlife crime. Meanwhile, Justice Pathak, who is also the executive chairman of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), underlined that the Wildlife Protection Act places the burden of proof on the accused, unlike the IPC. Therefore, the investigation procedure and charge sheet must be flawless to ensure that the guilty party does not escape punishment.

During the workshop, which was held under the aegis of ASLSA, Orang National Park authority, and Aaranyak with support from the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), the Member Secretary of ASLSA, Nayan Shankar Barua, provided a detailed explanation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the proper procedure to be followed by investigation agencies in dealing with wildlife crime cases.

In attendance were several distinguished individuals, including the Division Forest Officer of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, Pradipta Baruah, as well as noted wildlife conservation expert and Secretary General-cum-CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, who delivered an updated and enlightening presentation on the global scenario of burgeoning wildlife crimes.

During the workshop, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar highlighted that wildlife trade has become the fourth largest global crime after drugs, human trafficking, and arms smuggling. He explained how the unholy relationship between global wildlife criminals and arms smugglers poses a threat to national security.

He also pointed out that North East India is a biodiversity-rich area due to its altitudinal gradient, making it vulnerable to wildlife crimes such as hunting and illegal trade.

The workshop featured substantive interactions between participants and resource persons from the legal fraternity and wildlife crime/conservation sectors. It was attended by judicial officers, representatives from the Assam Forest Department, Assam Police, and Customs officials.

The team from Aaranyak, led by Dr Bibhab Talukdar and consisting of Dr Jimmy Bora, Ajoy Kumar Das, Ivy Farheen Hussain, Kakoli Baishya, and Goura Baidya, made significant contributions to the success of the workshop.

Also Read | Assam CM visits Kaziranga to assess security after rhino horn seizure

