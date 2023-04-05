Police did not kill anyone in fake encounters: Assam govt

Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday rejected in the Assembly an allegation of fake encounters in the state and said the police has not killed any person in such an incident.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the police fires on some occasions only in self defence.

“The charge is not true. The police has not killed any people in any fake encounter. There was no fake encounter,” he said in reply to a private members motion by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi had raised the motion in the House and alleged that over 180 fake encounters by police have taken place since May 2021 and 76 people have died. He demanded magisterial probes in the all the cases in which people have either been killed or injured besides the formation of a special investigative team under an active Assam High Court judge.

The BJP government of Himanta Biswa Sarma came to power in the northeastern state in 2021.

“In all cases an independent FIR should be filed as per Supreme Court order,” he said and claimed that no FIR was filed in the police shootout in Udalguri in which a person named Dimbeshwar Muchahary was killed.

A CID probe into the death of Muchahry on February 24 had affirmed that it was a case of “mistaken identity” and the man was not a dacoit as the police suspected him to be.

The man’s family had said he was a ‘small time farmer’ but the police claimed that he was a ‘hardened criminal’.

