Assam: Rabha Unions' protest against non-inclusion of RHAC in Sixth Schedule

Dhupdhara: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC) organized a protest movement covering a distance of around 50 kilometres on Wednesday.

The movement in Kamrup District started from Kenduguri village in Boko and went through National Highway 17, covering a distance of 22 kilometres. The movement in Goalpara District started from Dudhnai and covered a distance of 28 kilometres on the same highway, ending at Dhupdhara.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Nripen Khanda, President of ARSU, led the movement in Kamrup District, while Pradip Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU, led the movement in Goalpara District.

The protest was organized to demand the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) areas in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The organizations also demanded the transfer of power and functions to the RHAC, as mentioned in the Rabha Accord, and the creation of a development council for Rabha people residing outside the RHAC area.

Members of the All Rabha Students’ Union along with other Rabha organisations took out a protest rally on NH 17 from Boko to Dhupdhara, which is around 30 kilometres for inclusion in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution at Boko in Assam state’s Kamrup district on Wednesday, 29 march, 2023. Photo: Alex Camble

“We have a long-pending demand to include RHAC areas in the Sixth Schedule. Despite being deprived by past governments of fulfilling our demands to save our community along with other communities living in the RHAC area, for equal development for all communities and to save our community’s future generations. That is why we have started this ‘Padyatra’ to fulfil our demand as soon as possible,” said Nripen Khanda, President of ARSU.

“Many times, governments have promised to fulfil our demands, but till now they have shown a tremendous lack of goodwill in fulfilling our long-pending demands,” added Khanda.

All Rabha Students’ Union along with other Rabha organisations took out a protest rally on NH 17 from Boko to Dhupdhara, which is around 30 kilometres for the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area in the Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution at Boko in Assam state’s Kamrup district on Wednesday, 29 march, 2023. Photo: Alex Camble

“We condemn the government for not fulfilling our demands till today. We, the Rabha community, are ready to give our assessment politically to the BJP party and their workers,” said Nripen Khanda.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“If we do not get any fruitful results from the government, we will project our own candidates in the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency Election along with the State Assembly Election and Panchayat Election,” added Khanda.

Members of the All Rabha Students’ Union along with other Rabha organisations took out a protest rally on NH 17 from Boko to Dhupdhara, which is around 30 kilometres for the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area in the Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution at Boko in Assam state’s Kamrup district on Wednesday, 29 march, 2023. Photo: Alex Camble

More than five thousand people from Rabha, Bengali, and Gorkha communities, as well as members of ARSU, ARWS, and SSDC, gathered at Dhupdhara, where the movement concluded with a short speech. The protestors announced that a massive gathering protest would be held in Dudhnai on 9th April and in Boko on 3rd April.

RHAC executive members, including Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Vice President Ramakanta Rabha, ZPC Vice President Komburam Rabha, ARSU Organization Secretary Ankur K. Rabha, ARSU Kamrup District President Ananda Rabha, and many other leaders took part in the mass movement.

Also Read | Baghjan disaster due to gross disregard for safety: Parl. panel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









