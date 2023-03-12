Guwahati: The 8th Assam State Film Awards 2023 ceremony will be held on March 13 at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium at Panjabari in Guwahati.

The State Film Award Festival has been organised by the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam.

Simanta Shekhar, renowned Assamese singer and Chairperson of the ASFFDC revealed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the Chief Guest and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah will be the Guest of Honour for the award ceremony. Actor Seema Biswas has been invited to attend the event as a special guest.

At a press conference on Friday, Bimal Borah, Assam Cultural Affairs Minister said that Jonaki Porua–Fireflies, a film by Milin Dutta won the best feature film award for 2019 and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das’s Bulbul Can Sing won the award for 2018.

The awards at the event will be presented in three categories, namely – Feature Films, Children’s Films, Non Feature Films (Documentaries and Short Films).

Besides holding award ceremonies for regional cinema, the ASFFDC has also been organising workshops on film-making. The last film-making workshop by the organisation was held in September 2022.

The ASFFDC has stated that it aims to appreciate “film culture” and promote the “integration and unity of the state”.

