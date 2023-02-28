Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday directed Director General of Police G P Singh to initiate a CID inquiry into the killing of a dacoit in a shoot-out by the police in Udalguri district which was followed by claims of mistaken identity with the family of another person alleging that it was their relative who was killed in the incident.

Sarma directed the DGP to initiate a CID inquiry to ”ascertain factual details” of the Udalguri incident involving the death of the dacoit, injury of two police personnel and recovery of arms, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A magisterial inquiry has already been initiated into the incident which took place on Thursday.

Sarma has asked the DGP to ensure completion of the CID inquiry within two weeks.

Assam Police said on Sunday that it received a request for exhumation of the body of the man killed in the shoot-out from the family of another person who was allegedly caught in the firing between the two sides on Thursday and has been missing since then.

The request was forwarded to the local magistrate.

The dead was identified as Kenaram Basumtary of Natun Panbari Village of Udalguri by his mother.

The body was handed over to the family who buried it on Friday evening, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Basumatary was a former NDFB militant who was wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam as well as neighbouring Meghalaya and had been arrested with arms on previous occasions, the police claimed.

Subsequently, the family of another person called Dimbeshwar Muchahary from Jengrenpara village of neighbouring Baksa district came to the office of Udalguri superintendent of police on Saturday evening and claimed that it was his body.

Police said Muchahary alias Gobla is also a history sheeter and had been arrested with arms and both he and Basumtary are shown as absconders in the same case.

Muchahary’s family had sought for exhumation of the body, which may be done on the magistrate’s order, the statement by the CMO said.

DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim on the identity of the deceased on the receipt of a court order, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sub-inspector Hira Jyoti Pegu and constable Sukumar Barman were injured in the shootout, the police said.

Also Read | Assam: Author Srutimala Duara dies at 57 after battle with cancer

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









