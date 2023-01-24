National Voters Day: Assam CEO to honour good work of state officials

Guwahati: The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Assam will honour officials who have rendered exceptional service and have set benchmarks of commitment and dedication to the completion of the electoral process in the state on the occasion of National Voters Day.

The state-level awards, which will be given in consonance with the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI), will be distributed among the selected officials under different categories during a function celebrated centrally here on Wednesday.

“Pulak Mahanta, deputy commissioner and district election officer (DEO), Majuli; Gayatri Hyalinge, SDO (Civil) and district election officer, Titabar and Rahul Gupta, the then SDO (Civil) and DEO, Gossaigaon, have been selected for the “Best District Election Officers” award for their outstanding contribution in safe and peaceful conduct of by-elections in a free and fair manner,” an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Electoral registration officer (ERO) of 84-Batadrava LAC, Gayatri Sarma and ERO of 33-Bijni LAC, Mousam Pratim Nath, have been selected for the “Best Electoral Registration Officer” award for their significant work rendered in the capacity of ERO during the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll, 2022 and 2023.

“Bhupali Kashyap, election officer, Kaliabar has been selected for the Special Award for her unique as well creative work in connection with voter’s education and awareness and election management,” the statement said.

On the other hand, Mamtaz Ahmed, programmer, office of the CEO, Assam; Chandan Basfor, data entry operator, Kamrup Metro district; Gitartha Kumar Nath, junior assistant, election branch, office of the deputy commissioner, Nalbari have been selected for the Special Award for their excellent work and inspiring commitment towards electoral roll management.

Boby Hazarika Bharali, booth level officer (BLO) of polling station 94-Kaliabar and Phanish Narayan Dev, BLO of polling station 228 Bongaigaon have been selected for the “Best Booth Level Officer” award for their outstanding contribution to electoral roll management.

Notably, in the National Voters Awareness Contest, 2022, organised by the Election Commission of India, Assam’s Rupjyoti Nath secured first position in the singing competition while Rajesh Das, also from Assam, secured a special mention in the slogan writing competition.

