Assam's Raimona National Park gets forensic support from Aaranyak

Guwahati: The wildlife genetics laboratory of Aarnayak has extended forensic DNA analysis support to Assam’s Raimona National Park of Assam in carrying out an investigation on one wildlife crime case under the Kachugaon Division.

In a recent report submitted to the divisional forest officer, Kachugaon Division, the laboratory has assisted in species identification and wild origin of suspected meat samples confiscated by the authorities.

“We are happy to extend forensic DNA analysis support to Raimona National Park and assist the park management in combating wildlife crime in the area,” says Udayan Borthakur, senior scientist and founder Head of Wildlife Genetics Division at Aaranyak.

“We need to concentrate a lot more on forensics instead of using crude old-age methods and to bring all these new scientifically robust technologies to bear on crime investigation,” says Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, secretary general and CEO of Aaranyak and a foremost wildlife expert of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Laboratory, has been providing wildlife forensic DNA analysis service to Assam Forest Department since 2014.

The laboratory is the first of its kind in northeast India in undertaking wildlife genetic research as well as forensic DNA investigations. Recently the laboratory has also extended its support to the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department in forensic DNA investigation in two wildlife crime cases under the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary Division and Hapoli Wildlife Division of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Raimona National Park is located in Assam’s Gosaigaon region within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) across the border with Bhutan. The Assam Government has declared it the sixth national park of Assam on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2021.

In Raimona National Park, you can easily spot the golden langur, an endemic species that is known as BTR’s mascot. The national park is also home to the Asian elephant and the Royal Bengal Tiger.

